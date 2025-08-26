Following are top stories at 10.20 pm: NATION DEL104 2NDLD ALL JK-RAIN DISASTER **** Rain mayhem in Jammu region: 11 dead, including 7 in landslide on Vaishno Devi route Jammu/Srinagar: Rivers overflowed, the raging waters flattening everything in their way, and boulders, trees and rocks hurtled down slopes across Jammu region on Tuesday, killing at least 11 people, including seven pilgrims struck by a landslide on the Vaishno Devi route. **** DEL65 GJ-MODI-4THLD MARUTI **** Day before additional 25 pc US tariffs, PM makes pitch for swadeshi, Make in India Ahmedabad: A day before US President Donald Trump's additional 25 per cent tariff kicks in, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday made a vehement pitch for swadeshi and Make in India that should help create jobs in the country. **** DEL109 DEF-IAFCHIEF-LD-THEATRECOMMANDS **** IAF Chief proposes joint planning & coordination centre; cautions against implementing theaterisation plan in hurry Mhow (MP): Air Chief Marshal A P Singh on Tuesday cautioned against going ahead with the theaterisation plan in a hurry and proposed the setting up of a joint planning and coordination centre in Delhi comprising top military brass to ensure tri-services synergy. By Manash Pratim Bhuyan **** DEL107 DEF-IAFCHIEF-SINDOOR **** Indian Air Force was 'on song' that night: Air Chief Marshal AP Singh on Op Sindoor Mhow (MP), Aug 26 (PTI) The Indian Air Force was ''on song'' and it could have continued its strikes on Pakistan, but it didn't as the desired objective was already achieved, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said on Tuesday, delving into Operation Sindoor. By Manash Pratim Bhuyan **** DEL92 LD RAINS **** Roads, bridges wash away as rain batters north India; 10 killed in Jammu New Delhi: Relentless rains pounded large parts of northern India on Tuesday, causing havoc in the Himalayan region that witnessed landslides, inundation of low-lying areas, and washing away of several roads and bridges. **** DEL105 AVI-SPICEJET-NO FLY LIST **** SpiceJet imposes 5-yr flying ban on army officer who assaulted its staff at Srinagar airport Mumbai: SpiceJet has imposed a five-year flying ban on the senior army officer, who had allegedly assaulted its staff at the Srinagar airport in July, sources said on Tuesday. **** DEL98 RSS-LD BHAGWAT **** Diversity source of unity, Hindu rashtra does not mean excluding anyone: Bhagwat New Delhi: In a unifying message to the nation, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Tuesday that India's diversity is a source of its unity, and having a different ideology is ''not a crime''. **** DEL91 RSS-CELEBRATIONS-LD DIGNITARIES **** Scindia, Ramdev, Kangana Ranaut among dignitaries at RSS' centenary celebrations New Delhi: Yoga guru Ramdev, JDU leader KC Tyagi, Bollywood actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, and Union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and Anupriya Patel were among the dignitaries who attended the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Tuesday. **** DEL71 NCR-DOWRY CASE LD VIDEO **** CCTV, hospital memo, family statements deepen mystery of Gr Noida dowry murder Noida: Fresh evidence, including a hospital memo citing a gas cylinder blast, CCTV footage of husband Vipin Bhati and individual statements, have deepened the mystery in the suspected dowry murder of 26-year-old Nikki Bhati who was allegedly set ablaze in Greater Noida's Sirsa village on August 21. **** CAL57 BH-LDALL YATRA **** Your votes are being stolen, your citizenship is in danger: Rahul, Priyanka tell people of Bihar Supaul/Madhubani: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday charged the ruling BJP at the Centre with "stealing" votes of the people who stood the risk of ''losing'' their "identity as a citizen of the country" and being deprived of all social welfare benefits. **** MDS42 DEF-AP-4TH LD SHIPS **** Navy commissions multi-mission stealth frigates, Rajnath says ships can carry BrahMos Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh): In a major boost to the country's maritime strike capabilities, the Indian Navy Tuesday commissioned two multi-mission stealth frigates, INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri, each equipped with eight BrahMos missiles and featuring a suite of advanced weapons and sensors developed by the indigenous manufacturers. **** DEL86 ED-WB-TMC MLA-PROBE **** TMC MLA acted as money collecting agent in WB school teachers hiring 'scam': ED New Delhi: Arrested TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha, along with his associates, acted as an agent for collecting huge sums of money from ''undeserving'' candidates in exchange for jobs for the post of assistant teachers in West Bengal, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) alleged on Tuesday. **** DEL68 JUDGES-STATEMENT **** Cloaking political partisanship in language of judicial independence: 56 ex-judges on 18 ex-judges' statement New Delhi: As many as 56 former judges on Tuesday slammed the statement of 18 former judges, who had defended the Opposition's vice presidential candidate B Sudershan Reddy against Home Minister Amit Shah's criticism, suggesting that it amounted to misusing the cover of judicial independence for political convenience. **** MDS45 KA-DHARMASTHALA-BJP-SHIVAKUMAR **** BJP behind 'conspiracy', 'smear campaign' against Dharmasthala: Shivakumar Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday alleged that the BJP and its associates are behind the ''conspiracy'' and ''smear campaign'' against Dharmasthala, and claimed that an internal rift within the saffron party is the cause for it. **** CAL41 WB-LD MAMATA **** Never expected PM to call us 'thieves', he should respect my chair as I do his: Mamata Bardhaman (WB): Launching a fresh salvo at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while referring to the BJP leader's recent comments, on Tuesday said she never expected him to disrespect her chair and the state as a whole by allegedly calling its people ''thieves''. **** CAL42 AS-HIMANTA-SHOOT AT SIGHT **** Shoot-at-sight order to continue in Dhubri during Durga Puja: Assam CM Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himnta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that ''shoot-at-sight orders'' at night, enforced since June 13 in Dhubri following communal disturbances in the district, will continue during Durga Puja. **** CAL40 JH-ASSEMBLY-LD SIR **** Jharkhand assembly passes resolution against SIR of electoral rolls Ranchi: A resolution opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was passed in the Jharkhand assembly on Tuesday. **** LEGAL LGD22 DL-ADVOCATES-LD STRIKE **** 'No results from meeting with authorities': Advocates to continue strike against LG's notification New Delhi: The coordination committee of all district bar associations of Delhi on Tuesday unanimously decided to continue the lawyers' strike for the fifth day on Wednesday to protest against a notification issued by the lieutenant governor, allowing police to virtually present evidence in courts from police stations. **** LGD20 SC-ASSENT-2NDLD BILLS **** Should court sit powerless if Governor delays assent to bills indefinitely? asks SC; wonders if even money bills could be ''withheld'' New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday wondered whether the court should sit powerless if a Governor delays assent to bills indefinitely and if the constitutional functionary's independent power to withhold a bill would mean that even money bills could be blocked. **** LGD17 DL-COURT- SSC PAPERLEAK **** SSC paper leak case: Court junks plea for summoning 2 witnesses as accused New Delhi: A Delhi court has dismissed a plea asking two persons, cited as witnesses by CBI in the 2017 SSC paper leak case, to be summoned as accused in the case to ensure a fair trial. **** LGD12 DL-HC-ELECTION-SYMBOL **** Delhi HC asks ECI to consider plea for common symbol for Bihar polls New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to consider the plea of a political party for using a common election symbol in the upcoming Bihar assembly polls. **** LGD11 SC-ACQUITTAL **** 'Classic example of shabby probe': SC acquits 2 in rape, murder case New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday acquitted two men, including a death row convict, in a case of rape and murder of a minor girl and called it a ''classic example of lackluster and shabby investigation''. **** LGD9 DL-HC-PATRIARCHY **** Can't legitimise patriarchal entitlement that reduces women to subservience: Delhi HC New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has denied bail to a man in a domestic violence case saying the ''notion of patriarchal entitlement'' cannot be legitimised as it reduces women to ''subservience''. **** LGD7 DL-COURT-RIOTS ACQUITTAL **** 2020 Delhi riots: Court acquits 6, raps police for 'trampling' rights New Delhi: A Delhi court has acquitted six men in a 2020 Delhi riots case while rapping the prosecution for ''trampling'' the accused's rights and called for action by the police commissioner. ****

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)