Controversy Over Voter Registration in Border Districts Sparks Debate

The INDIA bloc alleges over 5,000 dubious voter registrations in a Bihar district for political gain, targeting the ruling NDA. However, local administration dismisses this, explaining it's a draft roll inviting corrections. Changes due to river course shifts cause some dual registrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 26-08-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 23:53 IST
The INDIA bloc raised concerns on Tuesday, asserting that over 5,000 individuals from Uttar Pradesh have potentially been incorrectly registered as voters in Bihar's adjoining district by the Election Commission, allegedly benefiting the ruling NDA in forthcoming assembly elections.

At a press conference in Phulparas, Madhubani district, Congress national general secretary Randeep Surjewala and RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha accused the registration of doubtful voters primarily in the Valmiki Nagar assembly area. They cited a 45-year-old man, included in the electoral rolls, despite being a voter in another constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

Contradicting these claims, the West Champaran district administration clarified through a statement shared by the Chief Electoral Officer's office that the list in question is a draft electoral roll, not the final list. It invites feedback on discrepancies. The administration noted that river-induced address changes often lead to dual registrations, with corrective revisions planned.

