Haryana MLA Proposes Mandatory Parental Consent for Marriage

Haryana BJP MLA Ram Kumar Gautam called for a law requiring parental consent before marriage, citing societal issues. During the Haryana Assembly's Zero Hour, he also highlighted discrepancies in land collector rates. His proposal was met with procedural limitations by Speaker Harvinder Kalyan.

During the latest session of the Haryana Assembly, BJP MLA Ram Kumar Gautam advocated for legislation obligating parental approval before marriage. Gautam emphasized the necessity due to current societal dynamics, which have led to extreme cases like parental suicides.

Gautam, who transitioned from JJP to BJP ahead of the 2024 Assembly Polls, also addressed the issue of divergent land collector rates compared to market values, suggesting corrections to curb corruption.

Despite his earnest appeals during Zero Hour, Gautam was curtailed by Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, who recommended a formal notice for extended discourse.

