Haryana MLA Proposes Mandatory Parental Consent for Marriage
Haryana BJP MLA Ram Kumar Gautam called for a law requiring parental consent before marriage, citing societal issues. During the Haryana Assembly's Zero Hour, he also highlighted discrepancies in land collector rates. His proposal was met with procedural limitations by Speaker Harvinder Kalyan.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-08-2025 00:25 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 00:25 IST
- Country:
- India
During the latest session of the Haryana Assembly, BJP MLA Ram Kumar Gautam advocated for legislation obligating parental approval before marriage. Gautam emphasized the necessity due to current societal dynamics, which have led to extreme cases like parental suicides.
Gautam, who transitioned from JJP to BJP ahead of the 2024 Assembly Polls, also addressed the issue of divergent land collector rates compared to market values, suggesting corrections to curb corruption.
Despite his earnest appeals during Zero Hour, Gautam was curtailed by Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, who recommended a formal notice for extended discourse.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Haryana
- assembly
- marriage
- law
- parental consent
- Ram Kumar Gautam
- BJP
- Zero Hour
- JJP
- land rates
Advertisement
ALSO READ
"Thief always remains silent when caught": Rahul Gandhi slams BJP
Odisha’s BJP govt so far changed names of 25 schemes of previous regime: BJD
Congress marches to Raj Bhavan in Dehradun, demands dismissal of Uttarakhand BJP govt
Haryana: Verbal duel between Cong, BJP in Assembly over law and order; Cong walks out
Punjab BJP hails Haryana's promise of jobs to '84 riots victims' kin