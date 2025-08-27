Political Rifts Exposed: Pathak Critiques SP and Congress
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak criticized the Samajwadi Party and Congress for contesting MLC seats separately, revealing fissures in the INDIA bloc. He accused the opposition of opportunism and alleged past transgressions by Congress and SP, calling out their lack of genuine ideological commitment.
In a scathing critique, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has accused the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress of betraying the public's trust by competing separately for 11 MLC seats, revealing internal divisions in the INDIA bloc.
Pathak described the alliance as driven purely by opportunism and power-lust, claiming it lacks sincere ideological commitment or genuine public consideration. He condemned the opposition as deceitful, accusing them of misleading voters.
Further, Pathak condemned the Congress's past imposition of Emergency, labeling it the darkest chapter in Indian democratic history, and criticized alleged patronage of criminals by the SP, spotlighting their misdeeds in disempowering women.
