Trump's Fundraising Triumph: A $1.5 Billion Victory
Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced via Truth Social that he has raised over $1.5 billion since the 2024 presidential election. This significant fundraising achievement encompasses various forms and political entities, showcasing his continued influence and support within the political landscape.
In a recent announcement on Truth Social, former U.S. President Donald Trump declared that he has amassed over $1.5 billion in fundraising since the 2024 presidential election.
Trump highlighted that these funds were gathered through various forms and political entities, underscoring his enduring presence in American politics.
The substantial fundraising total reflects Trump's continued ability to rally support and financial backing within the political arena.
