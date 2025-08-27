Left Menu

Trump's Fundraising Triumph: A $1.5 Billion Victory

Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced via Truth Social that he has raised over $1.5 billion since the 2024 presidential election. This significant fundraising achievement encompasses various forms and political entities, showcasing his continued influence and support within the political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 10:20 IST
Donald Trump

In a recent announcement on Truth Social, former U.S. President Donald Trump declared that he has amassed over $1.5 billion in fundraising since the 2024 presidential election.

Trump highlighted that these funds were gathered through various forms and political entities, underscoring his enduring presence in American politics.

The substantial fundraising total reflects Trump's continued ability to rally support and financial backing within the political arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

