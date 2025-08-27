Political Tension Peaks in France: Calls for New Elections Rise
A recent Ifop poll reveals that 63% of French citizens want the parliament dissolved and new elections held. This comes amid political tensions as Prime Minister Francois Bayrou faces a potential no-confidence vote. President Macron could either dissolve parliament or appoint a new government if Bayrou loses.
Political tension is escalating in France as a significant 63% of the population supports the dissolution of parliament and the call for new elections, according to a fresh Ifop poll conducted for LCI TV.
Prime Minister Francois Bayrou is under pressure as three opposition parties plan to oppose him in the upcoming confidence vote on September 8. This political uncertainty has already taken a toll on the French financial markets.
The decision to dissolve parliament lies with President Emmanuel Macron. However, the poll indicates only 51% of the population believes Macron will not take that route. Should Bayrou fail the vote, Macron's alternative could be installing a new government.
