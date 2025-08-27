Political Tension Peaks in France: Calls for New Elections Rise

Political tension is escalating in France as a significant 63% of the population supports the dissolution of parliament and the call for new elections, according to a fresh Ifop poll conducted for LCI TV.

Prime Minister Francois Bayrou is under pressure as three opposition parties plan to oppose him in the upcoming confidence vote on September 8. This political uncertainty has already taken a toll on the French financial markets.

The decision to dissolve parliament lies with President Emmanuel Macron. However, the poll indicates only 51% of the population believes Macron will not take that route. Should Bayrou fail the vote, Macron's alternative could be installing a new government.

(With inputs from agencies.)