PTI Boycotts By-Elections as Imran Khan Influences Party Strategy

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, led by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, has announced its decision to boycott the forthcoming by-elections. This decision was reached following consultations with Khan in prison, highlighting his continued influence over the party's strategic decisions.

The move comes as multiple seats in the national and provincial assemblies remain vacant after the conviction of PTI leaders. PTI's political committee initially voted to participate in the elections, but Khan's input led to a reversal of that decision. His sister, Aleema Khan, communicated Khan's stance to the media, supported by PTI secretary general Salman Akram Raja.

Political analysts criticized the decision, citing it as evidence of PTI being a "one-man show." Meanwhile, Pakistan's ruling parties, PML-N and PPP, are set to contest the by-elections together. As per the Election Commission of Pakistan, the by-elections are scheduled for mid-September to early October across various constituencies.