Left Menu

PTI Boycotts By-Elections as Imran Khan Influences Party Strategy

Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has decided to boycott upcoming by-elections after a meeting involving the party's political committee and Khan. Despite initial intentions to participate, the decision reflects Khan's influence, underscoring PTI's nature as a "one-man show." The move has prompted reactions from political analysts and rival parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 27-08-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 12:39 IST
PTI Boycotts By-Elections as Imran Khan Influences Party Strategy
Imran Khan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, led by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, has announced its decision to boycott the forthcoming by-elections. This decision was reached following consultations with Khan in prison, highlighting his continued influence over the party's strategic decisions.

The move comes as multiple seats in the national and provincial assemblies remain vacant after the conviction of PTI leaders. PTI's political committee initially voted to participate in the elections, but Khan's input led to a reversal of that decision. His sister, Aleema Khan, communicated Khan's stance to the media, supported by PTI secretary general Salman Akram Raja.

Political analysts criticized the decision, citing it as evidence of PTI being a "one-man show." Meanwhile, Pakistan's ruling parties, PML-N and PPP, are set to contest the by-elections together. As per the Election Commission of Pakistan, the by-elections are scheduled for mid-September to early October across various constituencies.

TRENDING

1
Our soldiers showed the world that no matter what strategies terrorists adopt, they can no longer hurt India and escape: Amit Shah.

Our soldiers showed the world that no matter what strategies terrorists adop...

 India
2
Operation Sindoor brought satisfaction among people, which Operation Mahadev transformed into confidence: Amit Shah.

Operation Sindoor brought satisfaction among people, which Operation Mahadev...

 India
3
Rising Labor Costs Threaten Germany's Industrial Edge

Rising Labor Costs Threaten Germany's Industrial Edge

 Germany
4
U.S.-China Education Exchange: A Diplomatic Balancing Act

U.S.-China Education Exchange: A Diplomatic Balancing Act

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025