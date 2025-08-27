Left Menu

BJP Leader Denies Sexual Harassment Allegations, Cites Property Dispute

BJP vice president C Krishnakumar dismissed sexual harassment claims by a woman related to a property dispute. He claims the charges, previously investigated and dismissed by authorities, were aimed at gaining leverage in the family dispute. He criticized the involvement of former BJP member Sandeep Warrior in the allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 27-08-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 13:30 IST
BJP state vice president C Krishnakumar has refuted allegations of sexual harassment leveled against him, attributing them to an ongoing property dispute within his family.

The allegations, made by a relative from Palakkad, were highlighted after the woman reportedly contacted BJP state Chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar. However, Krishnakumar stated both police and court investigations found no evidence to support the claims.

He further accused former BJP member Sandeep Warrior of being behind the accusations and dismissed the notion that senior party leaders ignored the claims. The allegations arise amid political strife following similar cases against other politicians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

