Left Menu

U.S.-China Trade Talks: All Options on the Table

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced that all options are open in the ongoing trade talks with China. He will meet with his Chinese counterpart at the end of October or early November to continue discussions in what he described as a complicated yet respectful relationship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 17:16 IST
U.S.-China Trade Talks: All Options on the Table
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent conveyed on Wednesday that "everything is on the table" during trade negotiations with China, emphasizing an all-encompassing approach to the talks. He plans to reconvene with his Chinese counterpart either in late October or early November.

Bessent, speaking on Fox Business' "Mornings with Maria," described the relationship as "very complicated," highlighting the deliberate pace of progress in the discussions. Mutual respect characterizes the approach both countries are taking towards resolving trade issues.

The Secretary's remarks underscore the critical nature of the economic ties between the U.S. and China, as both sides navigate the complexities of their trade relationship with caution and intention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's New SOP for Interfaith Land Transfers: A Security Measure or Hindrance?

Assam's New SOP for Interfaith Land Transfers: A Security Measure or Hindran...

 India
2
Trump Reverses Visa Threat: Chinese Students Welcomed in US Amid Trade Talks

Trump Reverses Visa Threat: Chinese Students Welcomed in US Amid Trade Talks

 China
3
Guangxi: The Sweet Powerhouse of China's Sugar Industry

Guangxi: The Sweet Powerhouse of China's Sugar Industry

 China
4
Tragedy Strikes Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage: Cloudburst Sparks Deadly Landslide

Tragedy Strikes Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage: Cloudburst Sparks Deadly Landslide

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025