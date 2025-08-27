U.S.-China Trade Talks: All Options on the Table

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent conveyed on Wednesday that "everything is on the table" during trade negotiations with China, emphasizing an all-encompassing approach to the talks. He plans to reconvene with his Chinese counterpart either in late October or early November.

Bessent, speaking on Fox Business' "Mornings with Maria," described the relationship as "very complicated," highlighting the deliberate pace of progress in the discussions. Mutual respect characterizes the approach both countries are taking towards resolving trade issues.

The Secretary's remarks underscore the critical nature of the economic ties between the U.S. and China, as both sides navigate the complexities of their trade relationship with caution and intention.

(With inputs from agencies.)