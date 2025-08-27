Controversy Ignites Over Chamundi Hill Remarks by Karnataka Deputy CM

The political landscape in Karnataka is abuzz with controversy following remarks made by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar regarding Chamundi Hill. He stated the hill is not exclusive Hindu property, inciting backlash from BJP leaders.

The statement came after Shivakumar faced criticism for singing the RSS anthem inside the Legislative Assembly. Senior BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje alleged Shivakumar's comments were a diversion tactic.

The uproar intensified when Mysuru MP Yaduveer Wadiyar expressed his hurt over remarks affecting Hindu sentiments, coinciding with the government's controversial decision to invite Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Dasara festivities, criticized by the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)