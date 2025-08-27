Left Menu

Ukraine Condemns Russia's Proposed Withdrawal from Anti-Torture Treaty

Ukraine lambasted Russia for its intention to leave the Council of Europe's torture prevention treaty, interpreting it as Moscow's implicit admission of systematic torture and human rights violations amidst ongoing allegations of war crimes. Russia's proposed withdrawal awaits President Putin's approval and parliament's vote.

  • Ukraine

Ukraine has strongly criticised Russia following Moscow's plans to withdraw from the Council of Europe's treaty aimed at preventing torture, a move taken as implied acknowledgment of guilt by Ukrainian officials.

On a Russian government website, it was announced that on Monday, the government planned to exit the Convention for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, originally signed by Russia in 1996. Ukraine's foreign ministry stated this action amounts to recognizing systematic torture and an attempt to avoid accountability for severe human rights abuses.

Moscow has not commented on the development, and the decision is pending President Vladimir Putin's approval and a parliamentary vote. This move comes as a United Nations Commission and 41 OSCE member states, including the Netherlands, push for an independent investigation into the allegations of torture and inhumane treatment of Ukrainian prisoners by Russian forces.

