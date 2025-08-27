Left Menu

Transforming Public Engagement: Delhi's Jan Sunwai Initiative

The Delhi government is developing a standard operating procedure for public hearings, known as 'Jan Sunwai,' in all 70 Assembly constituencies to address residents' grievances. This initiative, spearheaded by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, aims to establish a systematic approach for effective grievance redressal across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 19:38 IST
The Delhi government is poised to roll out a comprehensive standard operating procedure (SOP) for conducting 'Jan Sunwai' or public hearings across all 70 Assembly constituencies. This move aims to systematically address the grievances of residents, according to official sources.

The inaugural public hearing is expected shortly, with officials from relevant departments slated to attend. A government official noted that the SOP will delineate specific instructions for officers, ensuring a structured mechanism for addressing issues from various departments raised during these sessions.

Security measures will also be outlined in the SOP as part of the protocol. This expansion of the Jan Sunwai program, announced by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, follows a recent attack on her during such a session, prompting a shift from her camp office to broader Assembly-level engagement.

