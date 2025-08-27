Left Menu

PM Modi's Assam Tour: Paving the Path to Progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Assam on September 13-14, highlighting key infrastructure projects and inaugurating a pioneering bio-refinery. His visit follows Union Home Minister Amit Shah's arrival in Guwahati, marking significant political and developmental activities in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 20:11 IST
PM Modi's Assam Tour: Paving the Path to Progress
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam is gearing up for a high-profile visit as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to tour the state on September 13 and 14. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the updated schedule, highlighting its significance with several major events lined up.

On the first day, Modi will be in Guwahati to open the birth centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Xudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika. The subsequent day, his itinerary includes laying foundation stones for crucial projects such as the Guwahati Ring Road and a new bridge connecting Kurua and Narengi.

The Prime Minister's visit will culminate in Numaligarh where he will unveil a bio-refinery converting bamboo into 2G ethanol, a project costing Rs 4200 crore. This comes on the heels of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's engagements in Guwahati, including inaugurating the Brahmaputra Wing of Raj Bhavan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Family's Plea for Christian Michel's Return Amidst AgustaWestland Allegations

UK Family's Plea for Christian Michel's Return Amidst AgustaWestland Allegat...

 United Kingdom
2
Family Injured in Ghaziabad Roof Collapse

Family Injured in Ghaziabad Roof Collapse

 India
3
Assam Capital's Deluge: A Wake-Up Call for City Infrastructure

Assam Capital's Deluge: A Wake-Up Call for City Infrastructure

 India
4
CBI Raids Lead to Swift Disciplinary Action at Narcotics Bureau

CBI Raids Lead to Swift Disciplinary Action at Narcotics Bureau

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025