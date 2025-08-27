PM Modi's Assam Tour: Paving the Path to Progress
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Assam on September 13-14, highlighting key infrastructure projects and inaugurating a pioneering bio-refinery. His visit follows Union Home Minister Amit Shah's arrival in Guwahati, marking significant political and developmental activities in the state.
Assam is gearing up for a high-profile visit as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to tour the state on September 13 and 14. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the updated schedule, highlighting its significance with several major events lined up.
On the first day, Modi will be in Guwahati to open the birth centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Xudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika. The subsequent day, his itinerary includes laying foundation stones for crucial projects such as the Guwahati Ring Road and a new bridge connecting Kurua and Narengi.
The Prime Minister's visit will culminate in Numaligarh where he will unveil a bio-refinery converting bamboo into 2G ethanol, a project costing Rs 4200 crore. This comes on the heels of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's engagements in Guwahati, including inaugurating the Brahmaputra Wing of Raj Bhavan.
