Rahul Gandhi's Accusations of 'Vote Chori' Against NDA
Rahul Gandhi has accused the NDA government of manipulating electoral rolls and conducting 'vote chori' in the Lok Sabha elections. He claims that 60-70 seats were affected and vows to expose BJP leaders. Gandhi further alleges vote tampering in Maharashtra and describes the 'Gujarat model' as 'vote chori'.
In a recent escalation of political tensions, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has launched a fierce criticism against the NDA government, alleging 'vote chori' during the Lok Sabha elections. According to Gandhi, at least 60-70 seats were manipulated, compromising the electoral process.
During a public rally in Bihar's Sitamarhi district as part of his 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', Gandhi declared his intention to unmask BJP leaders further, directly implicating Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Election Commission as conspirators.
Gandhi accused the BJP of not just 'stealing votes' but also infringing on citizens' rights. He cited Maharashtra's voter list manipulations and labeled the 'Gujarat model' as another manifestation of this alleged 'vote chori'.
