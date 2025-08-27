Rahul Gandhi's Accusations of 'Vote Chori' Against NDA

In a recent escalation of political tensions, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has launched a fierce criticism against the NDA government, alleging 'vote chori' during the Lok Sabha elections. According to Gandhi, at least 60-70 seats were manipulated, compromising the electoral process.

During a public rally in Bihar's Sitamarhi district as part of his 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', Gandhi declared his intention to unmask BJP leaders further, directly implicating Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Election Commission as conspirators.

Gandhi accused the BJP of not just 'stealing votes' but also infringing on citizens' rights. He cited Maharashtra's voter list manipulations and labeled the 'Gujarat model' as another manifestation of this alleged 'vote chori'.

