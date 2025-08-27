Left Menu

Mizoram Assembly Honors Two Prominent Leaders

The Mizoram Assembly paid tribute to former Rajya Sabha MP Ronald Sapa Tlau and sitting MNF MLA Lalrintluanga Sailo, both recently deceased. Leaders from various parties recalled their contributions. The assembly observed a minute of silence in their honor, acknowledging their lasting impact on Mizoram's political landscape.

27-08-2025
The Mizoram Assembly convened on Wednesday to honor the late Ronald Sapa Tlau, a former Rajya Sabha MP, and Lalrintluanga Sailo, a sitting MNF MLA, both of whom passed away recently. The tribute highlighted the significant roles they played in state politics.

Tlau, who succumbed to a cardiac arrest on April 30, served as the vice-president of the Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee and had a distinguished tenure in the Rajya Sabha from 2014 to 2020. Sailo, known for his veteran status in the MNF underground movement, passed on July 21 after battling multiple ailments.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma, along with leaders from the opposition MNF, BJP, and Congress, delivered speeches celebrating the contributions of Tlau and Sailo. Members held a minute of silence to pay respect, affirming their support for the leaders' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

