India Gears Up for Multilateral Military Exercise 'Bright Star'

More than 700 personnel from the Indian armed forces will participate in the 'Bright Star' multilateral exercise in Egypt. Hosted biennially since 1980, the event features joint military activities with the US and other countries, highlighting India's commitment to regional peace and its operational capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 22:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Over 700 personnel from the Indian armed forces are gearing up to participate in a significant multilateral exercise, 'Bright Star', scheduled from August 28 to September 10. This endeavor aims to cover a comprehensive spectrum of military activities, as confirmed by officials on Wednesday.

The participation of Indian forces in this exercise underscores the nation's dedication to promoting regional peace, stability, and security. It also aims to enhance joint operational capabilities, interoperability, and collaboration with allied countries.

Since 1980, Egypt, in partnership with the US, has been hosting this exercise, which ranks among the largest tri-services exercises in the region. This year's edition will feature live firing by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, along with command post exercises and training focused on modern warfare.

