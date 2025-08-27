Haryana Assembly Turmoil: CM's 'Couplet' Sparks Opposition Walkout
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's use of a 'couplet' in the assembly led to a walkout by the opposition Congress, disrupting proceedings. Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda criticized the remark, demanding a retraction. Despite clarifications, tensions between the Congress and ruling BJP persisted.
- Country:
- India
Haryana's political landscape turned stormy as Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's 'couplet remark' sparked controversy in the state assembly. The comment, delivered during a law and order debate, prompted the Congress to stage a walkout, challenging the decorum on the session's closing day.
On Tuesday, Saini countered opposition allegations with his divisive lyrical response, highlighting government initiatives against crime. Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda expressed outrage, noting an unprecedented breach of legislative conduct. As proceedings resumed Wednesday, Congress demanded specific clarification on the remark.
The uproar stalled the assembly, with Speaker Harvinder Kalyan calling for peace. Ultimately, the contentious remark was expunged, but not before tensions escalated between Congress and BJP members, leaving the issue unresolved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Ignites Over Chamundi Hill Remarks by Karnataka Deputy CM
Teacher in Kerala Faces Legal Action for Controversial Onam Remarks
Three in three: India close a remarkable day 2 of BWF World C'ships with Prannoy, Sindhu wins as highlights
North Korean Media Condemns South Korean President's Remarks on Denuclearization
Kerala High Court Halts Vigilance Court's Proceedings Against ADGP