Left Menu

Haryana Assembly Turmoil: CM's 'Couplet' Sparks Opposition Walkout

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's use of a 'couplet' in the assembly led to a walkout by the opposition Congress, disrupting proceedings. Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda criticized the remark, demanding a retraction. Despite clarifications, tensions between the Congress and ruling BJP persisted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-08-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 22:58 IST
Haryana Assembly Turmoil: CM's 'Couplet' Sparks Opposition Walkout
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana's political landscape turned stormy as Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's 'couplet remark' sparked controversy in the state assembly. The comment, delivered during a law and order debate, prompted the Congress to stage a walkout, challenging the decorum on the session's closing day.

On Tuesday, Saini countered opposition allegations with his divisive lyrical response, highlighting government initiatives against crime. Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda expressed outrage, noting an unprecedented breach of legislative conduct. As proceedings resumed Wednesday, Congress demanded specific clarification on the remark.

The uproar stalled the assembly, with Speaker Harvinder Kalyan calling for peace. Ultimately, the contentious remark was expunged, but not before tensions escalated between Congress and BJP members, leaving the issue unresolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haryana Abolishes Stamp Duty on Small Plots to Spur Housing

Haryana Abolishes Stamp Duty on Small Plots to Spur Housing

 India
2
Epic Battles and Surprises: US Open Day Four Highlights

Epic Battles and Surprises: US Open Day Four Highlights

 Global
3
Justice, Transparency, and Dissent: The Supreme Court's Internal Debate

Justice, Transparency, and Dissent: The Supreme Court's Internal Debate

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes Minneapolis Church: Gunman Targets School Children

Tragedy Strikes Minneapolis Church: Gunman Targets School Children

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025