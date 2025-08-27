Haryana Assembly Turmoil: CM's 'Couplet' Sparks Opposition Walkout

Haryana's political landscape turned stormy as Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's 'couplet remark' sparked controversy in the state assembly. The comment, delivered during a law and order debate, prompted the Congress to stage a walkout, challenging the decorum on the session's closing day.

On Tuesday, Saini countered opposition allegations with his divisive lyrical response, highlighting government initiatives against crime. Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda expressed outrage, noting an unprecedented breach of legislative conduct. As proceedings resumed Wednesday, Congress demanded specific clarification on the remark.

The uproar stalled the assembly, with Speaker Harvinder Kalyan calling for peace. Ultimately, the contentious remark was expunged, but not before tensions escalated between Congress and BJP members, leaving the issue unresolved.

