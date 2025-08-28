Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions: U.S. Covert Influence in Greenland under Danish Scrutiny

Denmark has summoned the U.S. diplomat over alleged U.S. covert influence operations in Greenland aimed at opposing Danish rule. Denmark denounced these attempts, while U.S. interest in Greenland remains due to its strategic location. Greenlandic elections reflect growing independence sentiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 06:54 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 06:54 IST
Denmark has taken a diplomatic stance, summoning the top U.S. diplomat in Copenhagen following intelligence reports of American covert influence operations in Greenland. These efforts allegedly aimed to stir opposition to Danish rule in the semi-autonomous territory, according to a public broadcaster's unconfirmed source material.

The intelligence reports have not disclosed the identities of the Americans involved, though suspicions point towards ties with the Trump administration. The U.S. embassy in Copenhagen has remained mum on the issue, even as Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen criticized such influence operations as a violation of state cooperation protocols.

This controversy unfolds as Greenland, a mineral-rich and strategically located region, becomes increasingly significant to U.S. interests—especially following Trump's proposal to acquire the territory. As independence sentiments grow amongst Greenlanders, Denmark is rallying European support to counterbalance U.S. ambitions in the Arctic.

