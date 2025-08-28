UAW Triumphs in Unionization Vote at Ford's Kentucky Plant
The United Auto Workers announced a victory in their unionization vote at a Ford joint-venture plant in Kentucky. They also claimed that 41 challenge ballots still pending are illegitimate employer tactics. The National Labor Relations Board and Ford have yet to comment on the situation.
The United Auto Workers (UAW) claimed success in their bid to unionize a Ford joint-venture plant in Kentucky, emerging victorious in a closely watched vote.
The union alleged that 41 challenge ballots remaining are part of illegitimate tactics by the employer to influence the outcome negatively, urging Ford to honor the workers' "democratic decision."
Requests for comments from the National Labor Relations Board and Ford went unanswered outside of regular business hours, leaving the situation in limbo as all parties await further developments.
