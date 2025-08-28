UAW Triumphs in Unionization Vote at Ford's Kentucky Plant

The United Auto Workers (UAW) claimed success in their bid to unionize a Ford joint-venture plant in Kentucky, emerging victorious in a closely watched vote.

The union alleged that 41 challenge ballots remaining are part of illegitimate tactics by the employer to influence the outcome negatively, urging Ford to honor the workers' "democratic decision."

Requests for comments from the National Labor Relations Board and Ford went unanswered outside of regular business hours, leaving the situation in limbo as all parties await further developments.

