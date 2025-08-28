Sombre Farewell for Ram Prasad Sharma in Pathankot

Ram Prasad Sharma, the elder sibling of Punjab BJP's working president Ashwani Sharma, has passed away at the age of 63 following a short illness.

According to a BJP leader, Sharma had been unwell for some time and was receiving treatment at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh.

His cremation is scheduled to take place on August 29 in Pathankot, the leader confirmed.