Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP Over US Tariffs Impacting Indian Economy

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP-led Union government regarding the recent US tariffs on Indian goods. He claimed these tariffs have exposed the failures of India's foreign and economic policies, which are currently affecting exporters, workers, and artisans.

In a post on social media platform X, Yadav urged the central government to provide timely aid to small, medium, and micro-scale industries. He warned that without such intervention, the already serious unemployment situation could become critical.

Highlighting the disparity in government support, Yadav argued that if billionaires can receive benefits, then small businesses and craftsmen deserve similar consideration. He called attention to the additional burden of tariffs after President Trump doubled them, intensifying economic pressures on India.

