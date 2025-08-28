Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP Over US Tariffs Impacting Indian Economy

Akhilesh Yadav, president of the Samajwadi Party, criticized the BJP-led government, blaming its failed foreign and economic policies for damaging exporters, workers, and artisans. Amid rising US tariffs on Indian goods, Yadav urged the government to support small and medium enterprises to mitigate worsening unemployment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 28-08-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 13:51 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP Over US Tariffs Impacting Indian Economy
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP-led Union government regarding the recent US tariffs on Indian goods. He claimed these tariffs have exposed the failures of India's foreign and economic policies, which are currently affecting exporters, workers, and artisans.

In a post on social media platform X, Yadav urged the central government to provide timely aid to small, medium, and micro-scale industries. He warned that without such intervention, the already serious unemployment situation could become critical.

Highlighting the disparity in government support, Yadav argued that if billionaires can receive benefits, then small businesses and craftsmen deserve similar consideration. He called attention to the additional burden of tariffs after President Trump doubled them, intensifying economic pressures on India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High Alert in Bihar as Terror Threat Looms

High Alert in Bihar as Terror Threat Looms

 India
2
Rajasthan Youths Missing in Vaishno Devi Landslide: Gehlot Urges Action

Rajasthan Youths Missing in Vaishno Devi Landslide: Gehlot Urges Action

 India
3
Northern Railways Rescues Stranded Passengers with Special Train Service

Northern Railways Rescues Stranded Passengers with Special Train Service

 India
4
France Confident in Economic Stability Amid Upcoming Confidence Vote

France Confident in Economic Stability Amid Upcoming Confidence Vote

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025