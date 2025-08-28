BJP Fulfilled Promise: 'Lado Lakshmi Yojana' Unveiled
The BJP government in Haryana announced the rollout of the 'Lado Lakshmi Yojana' on September 25, fulfilling a major election promise. This scheme provides eligible women monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,100. Initially targeting families with annual incomes below Rs 1 lakh, it will expand over time.
The ruling BJP in Haryana has made good on a significant electoral commitment with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announcing the launch of the 'Lado Lakshmi Yojana'. From September 25, this initiative will provide eligible women with Rs 2,100 in monthly assistance.
Unveiled after a cabinet meeting, the 'Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana' commemorates Deendayal Upadhyaya's birth anniversary. The scheme will initially aid women over the age of 23, regardless of their marital status, within families earning below Rs 1 lakh annually.
Eligibility extends to unmarried women or married women whose husbands are Haryana domiciles for 15 years, with no limit on beneficiaries per family. As plans progress, the scheme aims to assist additional income brackets, marking a significant socio-economic effort in the state.
