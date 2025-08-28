Left Menu

Jharkhand CM Supports Families of Fallen State Employees

Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren presented Rs 1 crore each to the families of three deceased state employees. The individuals, two constables and a teacher, died in separate accidents. Soren emphasized government commitment to supporting bereaved families at a state assembly ceremony under a special insurance scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 28-08-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 16:21 IST
Jharkhand CM Supports Families of Fallen State Employees
Hemant Soren
  • Country:
  • India

In a poignant demonstration of support, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren allocated Rs 1 crore each to the families of three state employees who tragically lost their lives in separate occurrences. The recipients, including the families of Constable Ajit Kumar, Constable Anil Kumar, and a distinguished teacher, Sushil Kumar Marandi, were honored in a solemn assembly event.

The casualties involving the Gumla-based Ajit Kumar, Seraikela's Anil Kumar, and award-winning educator Sushil Kumar Marandi were acknowledged through a special insurance scheme, reinforcing the administration's dedication towards the kin of public servants who die while on duty.

Following the ceremony, Chief Minister Soren reiterated his administration's ongoing commitment to assisting families of the deceased employees, ensuring they receive their rightful entitlements with honor and respect. The initiative underscores the government's steadfast resolve to bring solace and support to those in grief.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Revolution in India's Mining Sector: Tech Innovations Propel Growth

Digital Revolution in India's Mining Sector: Tech Innovations Propel Growth

 India
2
Vision Beyond Sight: Lt Col Dwarkesh's Journey to Gold

Vision Beyond Sight: Lt Col Dwarkesh's Journey to Gold

 India
3
Unity in Diversity: Madhya Pradesh's Historic Consensus on OBC Reservation

Unity in Diversity: Madhya Pradesh's Historic Consensus on OBC Reservation

 India
4
Tata Steel Awards Rs 303.13 Crore Bonus to Jamshedpur Employees

Tata Steel Awards Rs 303.13 Crore Bonus to Jamshedpur Employees

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025