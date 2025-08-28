Jharkhand CM Supports Families of Fallen State Employees
Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren presented Rs 1 crore each to the families of three deceased state employees. The individuals, two constables and a teacher, died in separate accidents. Soren emphasized government commitment to supporting bereaved families at a state assembly ceremony under a special insurance scheme.
In a poignant demonstration of support, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren allocated Rs 1 crore each to the families of three state employees who tragically lost their lives in separate occurrences. The recipients, including the families of Constable Ajit Kumar, Constable Anil Kumar, and a distinguished teacher, Sushil Kumar Marandi, were honored in a solemn assembly event.
The casualties involving the Gumla-based Ajit Kumar, Seraikela's Anil Kumar, and award-winning educator Sushil Kumar Marandi were acknowledged through a special insurance scheme, reinforcing the administration's dedication towards the kin of public servants who die while on duty.
Following the ceremony, Chief Minister Soren reiterated his administration's ongoing commitment to assisting families of the deceased employees, ensuring they receive their rightful entitlements with honor and respect. The initiative underscores the government's steadfast resolve to bring solace and support to those in grief.
