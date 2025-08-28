Iran's Envoy Expelled Amid Antisemitic Attack Accusations
Iran's ambassador to Australia, Ahmad Sadeghi, was expelled following accusations that Tehran orchestrated antisemitic arson attacks. Prime Minister Albanese severed diplomatic ties with Iran, citing evidence from intelligence officials. Sadeghi was seen departing Sydney after being informed of Australia's decision to cut ties over the incidents.
- Country:
- Australia
Iran's ambassador to Australia, Ahmad Sadeghi, was observed preparing to exit the country on Thursday. This follows Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's directive for his departure, amid claims that Tehran orchestrated antisemitic arson attacks.
Television outlets Network Seven and Network Nine interviewed Sadeghi at Sydney airport before his departure. Albanese severed diplomatic relations with Iran on Tuesday after Australian intelligence concluded Tehran was behind the arson at Sydney's Lewis Continental Kitchen and Melbourne's Adass Israel Synagogue.
Despite previous resistance to expel Iran's ambassador, Albanese acted, closing a tumultuous chapter as Australia grapples with a rise in antisemitic incidents linked to foreign influences following the 2023 Israel-Hamas war.
ALSO READ
Historic Diplomatic Relations: Israel's New Ambassador in Bahrain
Sydney Marathon Shines Bright: Olympic Stars Illuminate Iconic Race
Australian prime minister says Iran directed at least 2 antisemitic attacks in Australia and expels ambassador, reports AP
Australia Expels Iranian Ambassador Amid Alleged Antisemitic Attacks
Australia Expels Iran's Ambassador Amid Alleged Antisemitic Attacks