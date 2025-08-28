Iran's Envoy Expelled Amid Antisemitic Attack Accusations

Iran's ambassador to Australia, Ahmad Sadeghi, was observed preparing to exit the country on Thursday. This follows Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's directive for his departure, amid claims that Tehran orchestrated antisemitic arson attacks.

Television outlets Network Seven and Network Nine interviewed Sadeghi at Sydney airport before his departure. Albanese severed diplomatic relations with Iran on Tuesday after Australian intelligence concluded Tehran was behind the arson at Sydney's Lewis Continental Kitchen and Melbourne's Adass Israel Synagogue.

Despite previous resistance to expel Iran's ambassador, Albanese acted, closing a tumultuous chapter as Australia grapples with a rise in antisemitic incidents linked to foreign influences following the 2023 Israel-Hamas war.