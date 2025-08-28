Amit Shah's Crucial Visit to Assam: Bridging Politics and Progress

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to embark on a pivotal two-day visit to Assam, initiating on Thursday. During his stay, Shah will focus on upcoming assembly polls, attending the BJP's core committee meeting.

This visit will also witness Shah's inauguration of the National Cyber Forensic Laboratory, aimed at enhancing cybersecurity in Assam, along with multiple other development projects.

He will also commemorate the birth centenary of former Chief Minister Golap Borbora, engaging with local leaders and the community to foster regional progress and political strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)