Amit Shah's Crucial Visit to Assam: Bridging Politics and Progress
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will embark on a significant two-day visit to Assam, focusing on the assembly polls and regional development projects. Highlights include BJP's core committee meeting, inauguration of the National Cyber Forensic Laboratory, and the celebration of ex-CM Golap Borbora's birth centenary.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 28-08-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 18:01 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to embark on a pivotal two-day visit to Assam, initiating on Thursday. During his stay, Shah will focus on upcoming assembly polls, attending the BJP's core committee meeting.
This visit will also witness Shah's inauguration of the National Cyber Forensic Laboratory, aimed at enhancing cybersecurity in Assam, along with multiple other development projects.
He will also commemorate the birth centenary of former Chief Minister Golap Borbora, engaging with local leaders and the community to foster regional progress and political strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
