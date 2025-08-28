Mohan Bhagwat: Unity and Coordination Define RSS-BJP Relationship

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat underscored on Thursday the harmonious relationship between the RSS and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), asserting the absence of any 'manbhed' or heart-to-heart differences. While acknowledging potential 'matbhed' or differences of opinion, Bhagwat stated these were part of the process towards achieving the country's aspirations.

At a lecture series celebrating the RSS's centenary, Bhagwat declared that coordination with governments, past and present, has always been robust. "We hold discussions and form consensus," he noted, highlighting the necessity of moving forward in unity rather than conflict, even in the presence of internal system contradictions from governance structures inherited from colonial rule.

Bhagwat further emphasized the integrity of Swayamsevaks, who focus on national good without succumbing to ideological divides. Struggling to uncover truth, they maintain unity, ensuring no quarrels disrupt their mission for the country and its citizens, the RSS chief affirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)