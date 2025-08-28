RSS Leader Addresses Demographic Challenges: Conversion and Migration Concerns

On Thursday, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat spotlighted conversion and illegal migration as pivotal factors contributing to demographic imbalance. During his address at the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Bhagwat asserted the government's active role in addressing illegal immigration.

Bhagwat emphasized that religious affiliations should be determined by individual choice without coercive influences. Highlighting societal responsibilities, he stated, 'We should not provide employment to illegal immigrants; priority should be given to our own people, Muslims included.'

In response to queries about the RSS's viewpoint on illegal infiltration, Bhagwat reassured that while governmental measures are underway to curb these activities, collaborative efforts from society are essential to achieve sustainable results.

(With inputs from agencies.)