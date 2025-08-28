BJP Explores New Alliances in Darjeeling: The Political Reawakening

In a strategic move ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, the BJP is striving to forge new alliances in the politically volatile Darjeeling Hills. A closed-door meeting held recently between BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya and Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leader Roshan Giri has sparked intense speculation.

The deliberations, touted as development-oriented, suggest a potential alignment with the GJM, although a formal coalition remains unannounced. This meeting followed a significant encounter between Giri, GJM supremo Bimal Gurung, and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, signaling a tactical reset crucial for BJP's foothold in the Hills.

The BJP, aiming to reclaim lost territory from the ruling TMC, faces internal challenges and shifting political dynamics. With new parties like Hamrao Party and Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha emerging, the region's political landscape is evolving, emphasizing livelihoods over longstanding statehood demands.

