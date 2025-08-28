Bihar's Political Battle: Allegations of Corruption Cloud Congress-RJD Rally

Haryana Minister Anil Vij launched a sharp critique against Congress and RJD, labeling their Voter Adhikaar Yatra as a doomed effort due to their historical corruption charges.

Vij contended that the voters of Bihar are aware of the alleged past wrongdoings of both parties and are unlikely to support them in the imminent state elections.

The Congressman recounted various scandals associated with Congress and RJD, predicting that these issues would contribute to their electoral downfall.

(With inputs from agencies.)