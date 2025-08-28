Bihar's Political Battle: Allegations of Corruption Cloud Congress-RJD Rally
Haryana's Minister Anil Vij criticized Congress and RJD's Voter Adhikaar Yatra, alleging their track record of corruption will undermine their campaign efforts in Bihar. He recalled longstanding corruption issues tied to both parties and predicted challenges for them in the upcoming state elections.
Haryana Minister Anil Vij launched a sharp critique against Congress and RJD, labeling their Voter Adhikaar Yatra as a doomed effort due to their historical corruption charges.
Vij contended that the voters of Bihar are aware of the alleged past wrongdoings of both parties and are unlikely to support them in the imminent state elections.
The Congressman recounted various scandals associated with Congress and RJD, predicting that these issues would contribute to their electoral downfall.
