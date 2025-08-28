Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Claims 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' Leaves Modi Shaken

Rahul Gandhi alleges that Prime Minister Modi is 'shaken' by the response to Congress's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar. He emphasizes a caste census for fair share and criticizes the Election Commission for allegedly acting under BJP's direction by excluding voters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Motihari | Updated: 28-08-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 21:40 IST
Rahul Gandhi Claims 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' Leaves Modi Shaken
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has alleged that the ongoing 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar has unsettled Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking at the Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan in Motihari, Gandhi emphasized the need for a nationwide caste census, claiming that it would ensure 90% of the population receives their just entitlements.

He openly accused Modi of electoral manipulation, questioning the Prime Minister's silence amidst charges of 'vote chori' or vote theft. He stated that the response to the campaign indicated the PM's discomfort.

Gandhi further accused the Election Commission of bias, alleging that it added one crore new voters in Maharashtra on directions from the PM and the BJP. He also noted a similar situation occurred in Karnataka, suggesting that the Commission acted under party influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gujarat Powers India's Semiconductor Leap: First OSAT Facility Launched

Gujarat Powers India's Semiconductor Leap: First OSAT Facility Launched

 India
2
Trump's High-Stakes Diplomatic Gamble in Ukraine Falters After Moscow Talks

Trump's High-Stakes Diplomatic Gamble in Ukraine Falters After Moscow Talks

 Global
3
Turning Point: Disarmament Efforts Could Alter Legal Landscape for Palestinian Refugees

Turning Point: Disarmament Efforts Could Alter Legal Landscape for Palestini...

 Lebanon
4
Innovative Family Card to Revolutionize Welfare Transparency in Andhra Pradesh

Innovative Family Card to Revolutionize Welfare Transparency in Andhra Prade...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025