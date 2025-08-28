Rahul Gandhi Claims 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' Leaves Modi Shaken

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has alleged that the ongoing 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar has unsettled Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking at the Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan in Motihari, Gandhi emphasized the need for a nationwide caste census, claiming that it would ensure 90% of the population receives their just entitlements.

He openly accused Modi of electoral manipulation, questioning the Prime Minister's silence amidst charges of 'vote chori' or vote theft. He stated that the response to the campaign indicated the PM's discomfort.

Gandhi further accused the Election Commission of bias, alleging that it added one crore new voters in Maharashtra on directions from the PM and the BJP. He also noted a similar situation occurred in Karnataka, suggesting that the Commission acted under party influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)