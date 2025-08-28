Rahul Gandhi Claims 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' Leaves Modi Shaken
Rahul Gandhi alleges that Prime Minister Modi is 'shaken' by the response to Congress's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar. He emphasizes a caste census for fair share and criticizes the Election Commission for allegedly acting under BJP's direction by excluding voters.
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has alleged that the ongoing 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar has unsettled Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking at the Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan in Motihari, Gandhi emphasized the need for a nationwide caste census, claiming that it would ensure 90% of the population receives their just entitlements.
He openly accused Modi of electoral manipulation, questioning the Prime Minister's silence amidst charges of 'vote chori' or vote theft. He stated that the response to the campaign indicated the PM's discomfort.
Gandhi further accused the Election Commission of bias, alleging that it added one crore new voters in Maharashtra on directions from the PM and the BJP. He also noted a similar situation occurred in Karnataka, suggesting that the Commission acted under party influence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi Rallies Against 'Vote Chori' in Bihar
Mamata Banerjee Takes on Election Commission and BJP in Fierce Rally
Verbal Clash in Bihar's Voter Adhikar Yatra: BJP-Congress Tensions Escalate
Bihar Ready to Inspire: Hosting Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025
Political Tensions Flare as Allegations of Abuse Surface During Bihar Yatra