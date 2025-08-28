Trump's High-Stakes Diplomatic Gamble in Ukraine Falters After Moscow Talks

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, a real estate executive without formal diplomatic experience, attempted to broker a peace deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin in early August. Emerging from talks in Moscow, Witkoff reported that Putin was ready to cede control of key Ukrainian territories, promising potential strides toward ending the ongoing conflict.

However, what seemed a historic breakthrough soon dissolved into misunderstanding. A subsequent call with European allies only deepened the confusion, as Witkoff's statements regarding Putin's concessions appeared inconsistent. This uncertainty underscores the chaos often accompanying Trump's distinctive diplomatic style that favors intuition and personal networks over conventional processes.

The anticipated Trump-Putin summit in Alaska on August 15 turned anti-climactic, with no firm agreements in sight. Despite Trump's confidence in achieving peace faster than his predecessors, critics argue the brash approach has sown international discord, while the Ukraine conflict remains unresolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)