Demand for Apology: Political Leaders Under Scrutiny

In a recent political stir, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha called for an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav after a derogatory incident. The demand came after an indecent term was directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother during the Voter Adhikar Yatra.

The controversy ignited when a video emerged, depicting an unidentified individual using abusive language in Hindi against Modi. This occurred on a stage set up during the yatra in Darbhanga town.

Rahul Gandhi, along with his sister Priyanka Vadra and Tejashwi Yadav, reportedly left the location for Muzaffarpur on motorcycles, shortly before the filming occurred. The incident has sparked heated debates, emphasizing the need for civility in political discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)