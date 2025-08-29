Left Menu

Rajasthan Congress Blasts BJP Over 'Vote Chori' and Neglect of Farmers

Rajasthan Congress leaders, headed by Govind Singh Dotasra, criticized BJP governments for alleged election misconduct and negligence towards farmers and flood victims. They condemned the state's lavish spending and demanded accountability for delays in aid and lack of attention to affected individuals and infrastructure needs.

Rajasthan Congress leaders, spearheaded by party president Govind Singh Dotasra, launched a vehement attack against the BJP governments at both the state and national levels. They accused Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma of neglect, particularly in addressing the dire situations faced by farmers and flood victims.

The remarks were made at the Kisan Lalkar Rally, organized by the district committee, where Dotasra and opposition leader Tika Ram Jully criticized the administration for installing smart meters and failing to compensate for crop losses. Jully condemned the spending on the Rajasthan Mandapam project instead of educational infrastructure.

The leaders further charged the BJP with electoral malpractices and called attention to the delayed civic polls. The alleged financial biases in favor of corporations over flood-affected communities were heavily criticized. They demanded that the chief minister show greater empathy and responsiveness to the needs of the affected citizens.

