Left Menu

Dollar Dips as Fed Rate Cut Anticipation Grows Amid Legal and Political Tensions

The U.S. dollar weakened against major currencies as traders expect a Federal Reserve interest rate cut following signals from New York Fed chief John Williams. President Trump's push to influence monetary policy and a legal dispute with Fed Governor Lisa Cook add to market uncertainty, affecting currency performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 01:06 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 01:06 IST
Dollar Dips as Fed Rate Cut Anticipation Grows Amid Legal and Political Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar faced a downturn against major currencies on Thursday as speculation grew regarding potential interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve next month. New York Fed chief John Williams hinted at this possibility, heightening market expectations.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump's intensified efforts to exert influence over monetary policy, including attempting to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook, have increased pressure on the currency. Cook retaliated with a lawsuit, challenging Trump's authority to remove her, adding further legal uncertainty.

Though some losses were trimmed following positive labor market data, the dollar remained under watch. Analysts suggest outcomes of key economic indicators will influence Fed decisions at its September meeting. Political developments, such as the euro's rise despite French political turmoil, also contributed to currency fluctuations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vance Champions 'Working Families Tax Cut' Amid GOP Midterm Push

Vance Champions 'Working Families Tax Cut' Amid GOP Midterm Push

 Global
2
The Rising Influence of Violence Over Discourse: The Case of Luigi Mangione

The Rising Influence of Violence Over Discourse: The Case of Luigi Mangione

 Global
3
'Jaw-Droppingly Weird' Dinosaur Discovery Highlights Current Science News

'Jaw-Droppingly Weird' Dinosaur Discovery Highlights Current Science News

 Global
4
Global Health Shake-up: From IPOs to Apologies

Global Health Shake-up: From IPOs to Apologies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025