Left Menu

Trump Targets Federal Grant Misuse in Political Lobbying Crackdown

President Donald Trump has signed a memorandum to stop federal grant funds from being used for political lobbying. Attorney General Pam Bondi will investigate any illegal use of these funds and take necessary enforcement actions against such practices as outlined by the White House.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 01:24 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 01:24 IST
Trump Targets Federal Grant Misuse in Political Lobbying Crackdown
Donald Trump

In a decisive move, President Donald Trump signed a presidential memorandum on Thursday aimed at halting the flow of federal grant funds to political lobbying activities. The White House announced this initiative as part of its ongoing effort to ensure taxpayer money is spent appropriately.

The directive tasks Attorney General Pam Bondi with the responsibility of investigating any misuse of these federal grants. According to a White House fact sheet, her focus will be on identifying whether any funds are illegally diverted to support lobbying activities, with a mandate to take suitable enforcement actions.

This action underscores the administration's commitment to fiscal responsibility and transparency, reflecting heightened scrutiny over how federal grants are allocated and utilized across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vance Champions 'Working Families Tax Cut' Amid GOP Midterm Push

Vance Champions 'Working Families Tax Cut' Amid GOP Midterm Push

 Global
2
The Rising Influence of Violence Over Discourse: The Case of Luigi Mangione

The Rising Influence of Violence Over Discourse: The Case of Luigi Mangione

 Global
3
'Jaw-Droppingly Weird' Dinosaur Discovery Highlights Current Science News

'Jaw-Droppingly Weird' Dinosaur Discovery Highlights Current Science News

 Global
4
Global Health Shake-up: From IPOs to Apologies

Global Health Shake-up: From IPOs to Apologies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025