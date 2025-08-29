Trump Targets Federal Grant Misuse in Political Lobbying Crackdown

In a decisive move, President Donald Trump signed a presidential memorandum on Thursday aimed at halting the flow of federal grant funds to political lobbying activities. The White House announced this initiative as part of its ongoing effort to ensure taxpayer money is spent appropriately.

The directive tasks Attorney General Pam Bondi with the responsibility of investigating any misuse of these federal grants. According to a White House fact sheet, her focus will be on identifying whether any funds are illegally diverted to support lobbying activities, with a mandate to take suitable enforcement actions.

This action underscores the administration's commitment to fiscal responsibility and transparency, reflecting heightened scrutiny over how federal grants are allocated and utilized across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)