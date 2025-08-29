PM Modi Strengthens Ties with Japan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Japan for a two-day summit with Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba, focusing on strengthening India-Japan ties, civilisational bonds, and economic cooperation. Modi's itinerary also includes traveling to China for the SCO summit, aiming at advancing regional and global objectives.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched down in Tokyo on Friday for a pivotal two-day visit aimed at enhancing India-Japan relations. His agenda includes summit discussions with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, focusing on deepening cultural ties and expanding economic cooperation, particularly in emerging technologies like AI and semiconductors.
The Ministry of External Affairs emphasized the significance of this visit, highlighting discussions that aim to shape the next phase of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Over the past decade, this partnership has seen substantial progress, and Modi is set to push forward the collaboration's scope and ambition.
After Japan, Modi's diplomatic tour continues with a two-day visit to China, where he will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's annual summit. Modi expressed confidence that these visits will bolster national interests and foster regional and global peace, security, and sustainable development.
