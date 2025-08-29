Left Menu

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker's Key Visit to Taiwan

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, a prominent advocate for Taiwan and chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, arrived in Taipei. His visit underscores the strong ties between the U.S. and Taiwan, highlighted by the welcome from Taiwan's Deputy Foreign Minister Chen Ming-chi at Songshan airport.

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, who chairs the influential Senate Armed Services Committee, made a notable visit to Taiwan on Friday. His arrival was broadcast live on television, underscoring the significance of the visit.

Wicker has been a staunch supporter of Taiwan within the U.S. Congress, strengthening the connection between the two regions.

Upon his arrival at Taipei's Songshan airport, he was welcomed by Taiwan Deputy Foreign Minister Chen Ming-chi, signaling Taiwan's appreciation of the U.S. support.

