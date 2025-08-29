U.S. Senator Roger Wicker's Key Visit to Taiwan

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, who chairs the influential Senate Armed Services Committee, made a notable visit to Taiwan on Friday. His arrival was broadcast live on television, underscoring the significance of the visit.

Wicker has been a staunch supporter of Taiwan within the U.S. Congress, strengthening the connection between the two regions.

Upon his arrival at Taipei's Songshan airport, he was welcomed by Taiwan Deputy Foreign Minister Chen Ming-chi, signaling Taiwan's appreciation of the U.S. support.