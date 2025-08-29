Left Menu

Change at the Helm: Reserve Bank of New Zealand's Quigley Steps Down

Neil Quigley, Chair of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, has resigned from his position as chair and board member. Deputy Chair Rodger Finlay will assume responsibilities temporarily. Quigley dedicated 15 years to the bank, including nine years as chair, leading several key initiatives.

Updated: 29-08-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 11:39 IST
Change at the Helm: Reserve Bank of New Zealand's Quigley Steps Down
resignation

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has announced a significant change in its leadership as Chair Neil Quigley resigns, as confirmed by Finance Minister Nicola Willis. Quigley, who has been a pivotal figure at the bank for 15 years and served as its chair for nine of those years, is stepping down immediately.

Minister Willis stated that Quigley believes the time is right to pass the baton after successfully leading various key workstreams. In the interim, Deputy Chair Rodger Finlay will take on the role of acting chair until a new appointment is finalized. The process to fill Quigley's vacancy is already underway.

Quigley was reappointed in 2024 for an additional two-year term, highlighting his extended impact at the bank. His departure marks the end of a notable era at the Reserve Bank, with expectations that his successor will continue the legacy of strategic financial oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

