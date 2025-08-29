Left Menu

Teaspoon Triumph: Maurya Criticizes Gandhi Family's Silver Spoon Privilege

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya criticized the Gandhi family, suggesting that Prime Minister Modi's achievements overshadow their privileged background. Maurya's comments followed controversy over offensive remarks allegedly made during Rahul Gandhi's Voter Adhikar Yatra. He emphasized Modi's grassroots success as opposed to the Gandhis' perceived elitism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 29-08-2025 11:46 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 11:46 IST
Teaspoon Triumph: Maurya Criticizes Gandhi Family's Silver Spoon Privilege
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya launched a scathing critique of the Gandhi family's privileged upbringing, claiming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's accomplishments dwarf their 'silver spoon' background.

Maurya's fiery remarks followed a viral video depicting alleged offensive comments made during Rahul Gandhi's Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar, which drew BJP's ire.

Maurya emphasized Modi's rise from humble beginnings, contrasting it with the Gandhis' elite status, and condemned their mockery of Modi, positioning it as mockery of the Indian public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Export Expansion: Boosting Global Reach

India's Export Expansion: Boosting Global Reach

 India
2
Mamata Banerjee Celebrates Massive Public Engagement in Civic Initiative

Mamata Banerjee Celebrates Massive Public Engagement in Civic Initiative

 India
3
Mayawati Calls for Integrity in Indian Politics Amid Declining Standards

Mayawati Calls for Integrity in Indian Politics Amid Declining Standards

 India
4
Fenerbahce's Shocking Split with Mourinho

Fenerbahce's Shocking Split with Mourinho

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025