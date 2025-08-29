Teaspoon Triumph: Maurya Criticizes Gandhi Family's Silver Spoon Privilege

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya launched a scathing critique of the Gandhi family's privileged upbringing, claiming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's accomplishments dwarf their 'silver spoon' background.

Maurya's fiery remarks followed a viral video depicting alleged offensive comments made during Rahul Gandhi's Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar, which drew BJP's ire.

Maurya emphasized Modi's rise from humble beginnings, contrasting it with the Gandhis' elite status, and condemned their mockery of Modi, positioning it as mockery of the Indian public.

(With inputs from agencies.)