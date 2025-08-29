Left Menu

Thai Politics in Turmoil: Shinawatra's Phone Call Fallout

Thailand's former Prime Minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, revealed her efforts to protect national interests during a controversial call with Cambodia's ex-leader, resulting in her removal by the Constitutional Court. She emphasized the need for collaboration across political divides to prevent future instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 15:16 IST
Paetongtarn Shinawatra

Thailand's political landscape has been shaken by the recent dismissal of former Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. Her phone conversation with Cambodia's former leader, intended to safeguard national interests, became the focal point of a Constitutional Court decision that led to her removal.

Addressing reporters, Shinawatra stressed the importance of unity among all political factions to ensure stability. 'We need to work together, whether in government, opposition, or as citizens, to prevent another political turning point,' she said.

The verdict underscores the ever-present tensions in Thai politics, highlighting the intricate balance of power and diplomacy in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

