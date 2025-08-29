Left Menu

Amit Shah Demands Apology from Rahul Gandhi Amid Political Tensions

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized Rahul Gandhi during his 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, demanding an apology for derogatory remarks against PM Modi and his late mother. Shah denounced Congress' politics as negative, while inaugurating the Brahmaputra wing of Raj Bhawan in Assam.

Updated: 29-08-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 15:36 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to issue a public apology following what he described as derogatory comments made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during Gandhi's Bihar rally, the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'. Shah accused Gandhi of reaching unprecedented lows in political conduct.

The Home Minister's demand came amid rising tensions between the BJP and Congress, following a video that surfaced from the rally. The footage purportedly shows an unidentified individual using offensive language against PM Modi. The BJP has labeled the rally as the 'Ghuspetiya Bachao Yatra', criticizing it as an attempt to protect Congress' voter base by allegedly supporting voter fraud.

During his visit to Assam, Shah inaugurated the new Brahmaputra wing of the Raj Bhawan, emphasizing the progress and development in the northeast region. He also initiated several projects, including a National Cyber Forensic Laboratory, aimed at enhancing security infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

