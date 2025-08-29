Left Menu

Political Tensions Ignite as BJP Supporters Torch Congress Flags

In West Bengal, BJP supporters reportedly burned Congress flags in protest against remarks made during Rahul Gandhi's rally. Congress leader Subhankar Sarkar demanded action from BJP's Samik Bhattacharya. Anger arises from a video allegedly showing derogatory remarks towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'.

In a heated political standoff, BJP supporters led by local leader Rakesh Singh reportedly set Congress party flags ablaze in front of West Bengal's Congress headquarters. This act followed alleged derogatory comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar.

Congress West Bengal president Subhankar Sarkar has demanded a formal response from BJP leader Samik Bhattacharya, condemning the incident as a 'dastardly attack.' Protesters not only torched Congress flags but also defaced photographs of Rahul Gandhi displayed outside the Pradesh Congress office Bidhan Bhavan.

Following the fiery protest, Sarkar issued an open letter to Bhattacharya, urging disciplinary action against Singh. The tension arose after a controversial video purportedly showing an offensive remark against Modi during a rally attended by Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra, and Tejashwi Yadav. The video has sparked criticism from the BJP.

