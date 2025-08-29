Modi Emphasizes Strategic Partnerships for Global Stability

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a collaborative approach between India and China to bring stability to the global economy. Speaking during his visit to Japan, Modi highlighted the strategic importance of advancing bilateral ties with China from a perspective of mutual respect and interest.

In his conversation with The Yomiuri Shimbun, Modi underscored the positive impact stable relations between the two nations could have on both regional and global peace. Modi also reflected on the potential for a multi-polar Asia and world amid current economic volatility.

Modi's discussions with Japanese, Russian, and Ukrainian leaders also emphasized the need for dialogue and diplomacy. Advocating for the Global South, he pushed for comprehensive reforms in global multilateral institutions to ensure they reflect present geopolitical realities.

(With inputs from agencies.)