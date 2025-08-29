Left Menu

Modi Emphasizes Strategic Partnerships for Global Stability

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasizes the importance of India and China collaborating to stabilize the global economy. He highlights the strategic partnerships with Japan, Russia, and Ukraine, stressing peaceful resolutions and supporting the Global South, while advocating for reforms in global multilateral institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 29-08-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 16:12 IST
Modi Emphasizes Strategic Partnerships for Global Stability
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • Japan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a collaborative approach between India and China to bring stability to the global economy. Speaking during his visit to Japan, Modi highlighted the strategic importance of advancing bilateral ties with China from a perspective of mutual respect and interest.

In his conversation with The Yomiuri Shimbun, Modi underscored the positive impact stable relations between the two nations could have on both regional and global peace. Modi also reflected on the potential for a multi-polar Asia and world amid current economic volatility.

Modi's discussions with Japanese, Russian, and Ukrainian leaders also emphasized the need for dialogue and diplomacy. Advocating for the Global South, he pushed for comprehensive reforms in global multilateral institutions to ensure they reflect present geopolitical realities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP Warns MLA Kushwaha After Bhind Collector Spat

BJP Warns MLA Kushwaha After Bhind Collector Spat

 India
2
Delhi's Record-Breaking Wettest August in 15 Years

Delhi's Record-Breaking Wettest August in 15 Years

 India
3
Tragic End: Relationship Conflict Turns Fatal in Kutch

Tragic End: Relationship Conflict Turns Fatal in Kutch

 India
4
Delhi Metro Heist: Female Gang Busted

Delhi Metro Heist: Female Gang Busted

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025