Maratha Quota Movement Intensifies Amid Mumbai Protests

Maratha quota movement leader Manoj Jarange has taken a bold step, starting an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai. His steadfast demand is for the community's requirements to be met before he leaves the city.

Meanwhile, the regions of Latur and Nanded in Maharashtra are grappling with heavy rains that have led to significant disruption. Schools have been shut, and the Army has been called in for rescue missions as the downpour continues.

In political news, NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar has raised questions over the candidacy of C P Radhakrishnan for the vice-presidential position, citing past controversies. Concurrently, Opposition's candidate Sudershan Reddy is actively seeking support from parliament members for his bid.

