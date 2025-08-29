Left Menu

Maratha Quota Movement Intensifies Amid Mumbai Protests

Maratha quota movement leader Manoj Jarange initiates a hunger strike in Mumbai, demanding community rights, as heavy rains disrupt life in Maharashtra, and political tensions rise around the vice-presidential race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-08-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 17:07 IST
Maratha Quota Movement Intensifies Amid Mumbai Protests
Manoj Jarange
  • Country:
  • India

Maratha quota movement leader Manoj Jarange has taken a bold step, starting an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai. His steadfast demand is for the community's requirements to be met before he leaves the city.

Meanwhile, the regions of Latur and Nanded in Maharashtra are grappling with heavy rains that have led to significant disruption. Schools have been shut, and the Army has been called in for rescue missions as the downpour continues.

In political news, NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar has raised questions over the candidacy of C P Radhakrishnan for the vice-presidential position, citing past controversies. Concurrently, Opposition's candidate Sudershan Reddy is actively seeking support from parliament members for his bid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Drone or Airplane? Flight Misidentification Sparks Legal Warnings

Drone or Airplane? Flight Misidentification Sparks Legal Warnings

 India
2
Dollar Dynamics: U.S. Inflation Impacts Global Currency Markets

Dollar Dynamics: U.S. Inflation Impacts Global Currency Markets

 Global
3
India and US in High-Stakes Trade Talk: Challenges and Prospects

India and US in High-Stakes Trade Talk: Challenges and Prospects

 India
4
Enforcement Directorate Embraces Sports Day Spirit

Enforcement Directorate Embraces Sports Day Spirit

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025