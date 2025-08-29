Bihar's Voter List Scrutiny: Nearly 3 Lakh Receive Notices for 'Doubtful Citizenship'

In an unprecedented move, Bihar's poll authorities have sent notices to nearly three lakh individuals whose citizenship status is under scrutiny. This development emerges from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) aimed at purging electoral rolls ahead of potential assembly elections in November.

A predominant number of these cases originate from districts such as East Champaran, West Champaran, and Madhubani, where verification processes flagged potential discrepancies. Suspicions have been raised based on reports indicating connections to countries like Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, and Afghanistan.

Despite these concerns, 99.11 percent of Bihar's 7.24 crore electors have successfully submitted documents for verification. The Election Commission has pledged to uphold transparency and faith in the voter list revision process, adhering to the Supreme Court's directive to accept Aadhaar or one of 11 approved documents for registration.

