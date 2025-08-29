Left Menu

Bihar's Voter List Scrutiny: Nearly 3 Lakh Receive Notices for 'Doubtful Citizenship'

In Bihar, nearly three lakh electors have received notices regarding 'doubtful citizenship' out of 7.24 crore listed in the draft electoral rolls. Notices were predominantly issued in districts like East Champaran and Madubani, with verification showing suspicions of non-citizenship from neighboring nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 18:51 IST
Bihar's Voter List Scrutiny: Nearly 3 Lakh Receive Notices for 'Doubtful Citizenship'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented move, Bihar's poll authorities have sent notices to nearly three lakh individuals whose citizenship status is under scrutiny. This development emerges from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) aimed at purging electoral rolls ahead of potential assembly elections in November.

A predominant number of these cases originate from districts such as East Champaran, West Champaran, and Madhubani, where verification processes flagged potential discrepancies. Suspicions have been raised based on reports indicating connections to countries like Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, and Afghanistan.

Despite these concerns, 99.11 percent of Bihar's 7.24 crore electors have successfully submitted documents for verification. The Election Commission has pledged to uphold transparency and faith in the voter list revision process, adhering to the Supreme Court's directive to accept Aadhaar or one of 11 approved documents for registration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine Seeks Stronger Security Commitments in Tense Talks

Ukraine Seeks Stronger Security Commitments in Tense Talks

 Global
2
More and more Marathas from across Maharashtra will come to Mumbai till reservation is granted: Manoj Jarange at Azad Maidan.

More and more Marathas from across Maharashtra will come to Mumbai till rese...

 India
3
Lula's Diplomatic Dance: A Strategic Approach to US Tariffs

Lula's Diplomatic Dance: A Strategic Approach to US Tariffs

 Global
4
Amit Shah Sounds the 'War Bugle' for Assam Polls

Amit Shah Sounds the 'War Bugle' for Assam Polls

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025