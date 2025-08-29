Amit Shah Sounds the 'War Bugle' for Assam Polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah sounded the election bugle in Assam, asserting that the state cannot be led by individuals with alleged connections to Pakistan, referring to Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi. Highlighting BJP's developmental strides under Narendra Modi and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Shah declared the BJP's intent to secure a third consecutive government in Assam.

Shah emphasized the restoration of satras' lands previously encroached by infiltrators during Congress' rule, positioning BJP as Assam's protector against such encroachments. He hailed the BJP's efforts in enhancing education for girls and praised PM Modi for fostering development across the Northeast.

Criticizing Congress' dwindling presence, Shah stressed BJP's dominance across Assam, from panchayats to the Parliament. He noted the agreements boosting regional peace and major investments like Tata's semiconductor factory, portraying BJP as a harbinger of continuous growth and stability in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)