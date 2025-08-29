Left Menu

Trump's Unilateral Funding Freeze Sparks Constitutional Debate

President Donald Trump attempts to unilaterally cancel $4.9 billion in federal funding, sparking a constitutional debate over Congressional and presidential powers. The administration's decision to withhold funds for 15 international programs is questioned, highlighting differing opinions among Republicans and concerns over potential legal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 19:45 IST
President Donald Trump has initiated a controversial move to unilaterally cancel $4.9 billion in federal funding, a decision that has escalated an ongoing battle over fiscal control between the executive branch and Congress.

In a letter to House Speaker Mike Johnson, Trump announced plans to halt funding for 15 international programs, prompting questions of legality as Congress traditionally controls government spending.

While some Republicans support spending cuts, others warn of possible legal issues, reviving debates on executive power and legislative authority as the fiscal year end looms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

