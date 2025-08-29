Left Menu

Empowering Voters: The Journey of 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'

CPI leader Annie Raja joined Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav in the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, aiming to highlight the importance of the right to vote. The yatra, initiated against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, began on August 17 and will conclude in Patna on September 1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bettiah | Updated: 29-08-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 19:56 IST
CPI leader Annie Raja joined forces with Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday, participating in the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar's West Champaran district. This movement highlights the critical importance of the right to vote in India.

The yatra, which commenced on August 17 from Sasaram in Rohtas district, is a display of unity against the recent Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. It champions electoral equality, emphasizing that every vote holds the same significance regardless of economic status.

Scheduled to conclude on September 1 in Patna, the journey has already traversed several districts, including Bettiah, the administrative center of West Champaran. Raja's involvement is particularly noteworthy considering her political rivalry with Gandhi in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Wayanad seat in Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)

