In a display of diplomatic resolve, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz reinforced the European Union's right to regulate its digital market, marking it as a testament to the bloc's sovereignty.

Addressing concerns during a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, Merz made clear that the EU's regulatory decisions are designed to serve solely its own interests. He dismissed external influences, such as those from U.S. President Donald Trump, which might propose alternate regulatory frameworks.

Merz's stance underscores a commitment to preserving European interests, highlighting the crucial balance between international relations and sovereign decision-making in the digital sphere.