Left Menu

European Digital Sovereignty: Merz Stands Firm

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz asserted the European Union's regulatory approach to its digital market as an exercise in sovereignty. At a press conference with French President Macron, Merz emphasized maintaining regulations aligned with European interests, irrespective of external opinions, including those from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toulon | Updated: 29-08-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 20:11 IST
European Digital Sovereignty: Merz Stands Firm
Friedrich Merz
  • Country:
  • France

In a display of diplomatic resolve, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz reinforced the European Union's right to regulate its digital market, marking it as a testament to the bloc's sovereignty.

Addressing concerns during a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, Merz made clear that the EU's regulatory decisions are designed to serve solely its own interests. He dismissed external influences, such as those from U.S. President Donald Trump, which might propose alternate regulatory frameworks.

Merz's stance underscores a commitment to preserving European interests, highlighting the crucial balance between international relations and sovereign decision-making in the digital sphere.

TRENDING

1
Naveen Patnaik Urges Unity Amidst BJD Leadership Changes

Naveen Patnaik Urges Unity Amidst BJD Leadership Changes

 India
2
Resignation Shakes Mauritius' Central Bank Amid Allegations and Internal Strife

Resignation Shakes Mauritius' Central Bank Amid Allegations and Internal Str...

 Global
3
Rajasthan Fugitive Arrested in Odisha for Infamous Exam Paper Leaks

Rajasthan Fugitive Arrested in Odisha for Infamous Exam Paper Leaks

 India
4
Italian Swimmers in Turbulent Waters: Shoplifting Incident at Singapore Airport

Italian Swimmers in Turbulent Waters: Shoplifting Incident at Singapore Airp...

 Italy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025