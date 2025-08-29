Delhi Downpour Dilemma: Traffic Chaos and Political Rifts

Delhi was brought to a standstill on Friday as heavy rains flooded the streets, resulting in traffic chaos and political discord. The ongoing downpour led to significant waterlogging, disrupting daily life and sparking a series of accusations among rival political parties.

The city's rainfall this August hit a 15-year record, with 399.8 mm recorded so far. This weather event has become raw fodder for opposition parties, launching critiques of the BJP-led government's alleged failure to address infrastructure issues contributing to the waterlogging. AAP's leaders, including Saurabh Bharadwaj, have been particularly vocal, blaming government enterprises for neglecting de-silting efforts.

The incident hasn't been devoid of physical consequences. A collapsing wall injured three children in east Delhi, while widespread traffic disruptions were reported, severely affecting commuters. Opposition leaders claim these instances reflect the government's lack of preparation and mismanagement during the monsoon.

